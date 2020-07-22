1/
Sue Cox
1933 - 2020
Sue Bryan Cox
November 14, 1933 - July 16, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Sue Bryan Cox passed away suddenly on July 16, 2020, as the result of a tragic accident. She was 86 years of age.
Sue's survivors include her husband John F. (Jack) Cox, son John F. (Jef) Cox III, and grandchildren Eric, Katie and Caroline of Rochester, NY.
Sue was loved by all who knew her. Her loving and uplifting presence will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Services will be private. Those who wish to do so may contribute in her honor to Surfside Methodist Church.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
July 21, 2020
Such a lovely woman . She was always smiling and always had kind things to say. She was loved by many people including the people where she resided. There will always be a hole in our community❤❤
Paul Sullivan
Acquaintance
