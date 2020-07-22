Sue Bryan CoxNovember 14, 1933 - July 16, 2020Myrtle BeachSue Bryan Cox passed away suddenly on July 16, 2020, as the result of a tragic accident. She was 86 years of age.Sue's survivors include her husband John F. (Jack) Cox, son John F. (Jef) Cox III, and grandchildren Eric, Katie and Caroline of Rochester, NY.Sue was loved by all who knew her. Her loving and uplifting presence will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.Services will be private. Those who wish to do so may contribute in her honor to Surfside Methodist Church.McMillan-Small Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.