Sue Ann Norris
April 25, 1943 - May 2, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sue Ann Norris, age 77, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 in her home. She was born in Tabor City, NC to Davis Floyd Norris and Jennie Estalean Norris. She graduated from Tabor City High School and East Carolina University. Ms. Norris taught school and retired from Loris Elementary School and has lived in Myrtle Beach, SC for the past several years. She is survived one sister, Marilyn Norris Kemmerer (Richard) of Virginia Beach, VA and one brother, Grayling Norris (Debbie) of Lexington, SC. Also survived by special nieces and nephews: Stephen Mills, Scott Mills, Mark Mills, Rebekah Norris Hastilow, Matthew Norris and Theresa Gonzales; and numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 12 PM to 2 PM in the Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and executive order by the Governor the attendance will be limited. We ask that you sign the guest register that is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on May 5, 2020.