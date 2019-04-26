Susan D. Corbett
May 18, 1947 - April 12, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Susan D. Corbett, 71, passed away peacefully Friday April 12, 2019 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Sue had a heart of gold and a knack for playing bridge. Her skill and love for the game led Sue to participate at two bridge clubs, was a director at 544 Bridge Center, the Sectional Bridge Chairperson and gave lessons in her free time. Sue achieved the distinction of Life Master in 1986 in the American Contract Bridge League and was still actively playing Duplicate Bridge prior to her passing. A Celebration of Sue's life will be held in May in Pennsylvania. To view the full obituary, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 26, 2019