Susan Elaine Flagg
1942 - 2020
Susan E. Flagg
July 21, 1942 - June 19, 2020
Little River
Susan Elaine Flagg, 77, died June 19, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born on July 21, 1942 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mack and Bertha Repka Mack Streeter.
Ms. Flagg is survived by her partner, Michael Smith; her children, Ron Flagg (Meri Anne), Lori Cox (Randy), Brenda VanHorn, and Susan Wardezak; three brothers, Charlie Flagg, Harry Mack, and Jimmy Mack; one step-brother, Richard Streeter; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Jonathon VanHorn.
Ms. Flagg served her Rochester NY community as the Cafeteria Manager for East High School until 2002. Upon retirement to South Carolina, she continued to serve the community as President of her HOA and the Little River Red Hat Ladies society. She had a passion for American democracy and proudly served as an elections poll worker for many years. An avid quilter, Susan wrapped her children and grandchildren in a legacy of warmth in the beautiful quilts she created for them.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Little River, S.C. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Ms. Flagg will be laid to rest at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens following the service.
Memorials may be made to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad or the cancer prevention society of your choice.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
JUN
26
Interment
North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
June 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Matt Flagg
June 23, 2020
Sue was a lifetime family friend. She will be surely missed by many. Keeping the family and friends in my thoughts and prayers.
Joann Robb
Friend
