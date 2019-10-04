Guest Book View Sign Service Information James A. Dyal Funeral Home 303 S. Main Street Summerville , SC 29483 (843)-873-4040 Memorial service 3:00 PM James A. Dyal Funeral Home 303 S. Main Street Summerville , SC 29483 View Map Send Flowers Notice



July 11, 1950 - October 2, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Susan Matheny-Ruonala, 69, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel in Summerville, South Carolina. Her burial will be held at a later date at Florence National Cemetery.

Susie was born on July 11, 1950 in Tampa, Florida and raised by Ernest and Mabel McMenomy. As a young teenager, Susie and her parents moved to Florence, South Carolina where they owned and operated Travelers Motel. She graduated from McClenaghan High School, class of 1968, and married her high school sweetheart, James Daniel Matheny, in 1970. They eventually relocated to Summerville, South Carolina, where they planted their feet and raised their two children, Daniel and Lindsey. After Danny's passing, Susie went on to remarry and enjoy her remaining years on the coast of North Myrtle Beach with her husband, Rick Ruonala. They married in 2015.

Over the course of her life, Susie was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed cooking and reading, and most of all; she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a very peaceful and patient woman and spent most of her life caring for and encouraging those around her. She touched many lives.

Susie is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mabel McMenomy, one sister, Cynthia Hinson, and her late husband of 39 years, James Daniel Matheny, Sr.

Surviving in addition to her loving husband, Rick, are: one sister, Gwen Harrison of Broken Arrow, OK; one son, James Daniel Matheny, Jr. (Fran) of Summerville, SC; one daughter, Lindsey Matheny Robbins (Stewart) of Charlotte, NC; three step children, Adam Ruonala, Josh Ruonala (Katie), London Ruonala; and three grandchildren: Hunter Elizabeth Matheny, James Daniel Matheny III ('Trip'), and Grey Lorraine Robbins.

Donations may be made in Susie's memory to All Nations Bible College, PO BOX 2160, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.



