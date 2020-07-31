Susan I. Rankin
October 21, 1957 - July 27, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Susan I. Rankin, 62, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Ms. Rankin was born on October 21, 1957 at Fort Jackson Army Hospital in Columbia, SC, a daughter of the late Felder Jackson Rankin of Edgefield, SC and Ada Maria Lastrucci Rankin of Pisa, Italy. She is also predeceased by an older brother, William Allieson Rankin.
Ms. Rankin received her Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC and was a Certified Public Accountant. She moved to Myrtle Beach in 1996 to work with Burroughs and Chapin, Inc. and also worked for The Sun News for 12 years.
She is survived by fiance, Tom Luke; his children, Holly Somerville of Kannapolis, NC and Sara Luke of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Kyle and Chloe Somerville of Kannapolis, NC; long time friend, Brian M. Guyton, Sr. of Myrtle Beach, SC and his son, Brian Michael Guyton, Jr. of Lexington, SC; paternal cousin, Yvonne Pruitt of Greenville, SC; as well as maternal cousins in Italy.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
At Susan's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation.
