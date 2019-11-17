Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Art Museum Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Susan Overstreet Stevens

December 7, 1934 - November 13, 2019

Myrtle Beach

A retired librarian of Socastee High School who loved books and travel.

Susan Overstreet Stevens died on November 13, 2019. She was 84 years old.

She was born December 7, 1934 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a daughter of the late John Samuel and Melba Ann Nelson Overstreet. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marcia Ann Overstreet, and her beloved husband, Henry Brice Stevens.

A lifelong avid reader, Susan loved reading books, newspapers (especially The New York Times) and magazines, as well as listening and talking to authors. She also loved animals, flowers and the occasional glass of wine.

She was retired as librarian at Socastee High School, where she worked for 25 years helping students with their research and growing their love of reading. She later served on the Chapin Memorial Library Advisory Board and the First Book Local Advisory Board. She volunteered at Friendship House Pre-School and Clinic, Chapin Library and was a member of Ale of a Good Book Club for many years.

Susan was raised in Oak Park, Illinois, and graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana with a major in psychology and a minor in English literature. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and a member of Mortar Board. She worked for Western Electric Company in Chicago where she eventually became the Chicago Office's "first lady engineer". She later transferred to the Newark office of Western Electric and became their "first lady engineer".

Susan and her husband were worldwide travelers during their 30-year marriage. Henry, a Hunter College graduate, enjoyed a long retail career before returning to Rosary College for a M.L.S. degree in Library Science. He later accepted a position with the Brooklyn Public Library, which inspired Susan to try "one" library course at Pratt Institute, where she went on to earn a master's degree in library science. She also completed a master's degree in Secondary Education from

In 1971, they moved to Okinawa, Japan, and spent five years there working and traveling.

Mrs. Stevens was a generous philanthropist in providing scholarships for deserving young people and contributing to the Myrtle Beach Art Museum and Long Bay Symphony. She was of the Presbyterian faith.

She had no immediate survivors but leaves behind a legacy of bereft friends with whom she enjoyed lunching, attending concerts, talking about books, attending the Movable Feast literary luncheons and arts and cultural events.

In lieu of flowers, please take a few moments to remember some really good memories of time spent with Susan and enjoy a glass of wine while you're at it. You might also choose to donate to First Book-Horry County, the Art Museum, Chapin Library or Long Bay Symphony.

McMillian-Small Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A celebration of life will be held December 8 from 2pm until 4 pm at the Art Museum in Myrtle Beach.

An online guest book is available at





Susan Overstreet StevensDecember 7, 1934 - November 13, 2019Myrtle BeachA retired librarian of Socastee High School who loved books and travel.Susan Overstreet Stevens died on November 13, 2019. She was 84 years old.She was born December 7, 1934 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a daughter of the late John Samuel and Melba Ann Nelson Overstreet. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marcia Ann Overstreet, and her beloved husband, Henry Brice Stevens.A lifelong avid reader, Susan loved reading books, newspapers (especially The New York Times) and magazines, as well as listening and talking to authors. She also loved animals, flowers and the occasional glass of wine.She was retired as librarian at Socastee High School, where she worked for 25 years helping students with their research and growing their love of reading. She later served on the Chapin Memorial Library Advisory Board and the First Book Local Advisory Board. She volunteered at Friendship House Pre-School and Clinic, Chapin Library and was a member of Ale of a Good Book Club for many years.Susan was raised in Oak Park, Illinois, and graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana with a major in psychology and a minor in English literature. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and a member of Mortar Board. She worked for Western Electric Company in Chicago where she eventually became the Chicago Office's "first lady engineer". She later transferred to the Newark office of Western Electric and became their "first lady engineer".Susan and her husband were worldwide travelers during their 30-year marriage. Henry, a Hunter College graduate, enjoyed a long retail career before returning to Rosary College for a M.L.S. degree in Library Science. He later accepted a position with the Brooklyn Public Library, which inspired Susan to try "one" library course at Pratt Institute, where she went on to earn a master's degree in library science. She also completed a master's degree in Secondary Education from Michigan State University In 1971, they moved to Okinawa, Japan, and spent five years there working and traveling.Mrs. Stevens was a generous philanthropist in providing scholarships for deserving young people and contributing to the Myrtle Beach Art Museum and Long Bay Symphony. She was of the Presbyterian faith.She had no immediate survivors but leaves behind a legacy of bereft friends with whom she enjoyed lunching, attending concerts, talking about books, attending the Movable Feast literary luncheons and arts and cultural events.In lieu of flowers, please take a few moments to remember some really good memories of time spent with Susan and enjoy a glass of wine while you're at it. You might also choose to donate to First Book-Horry County, the Art Museum, Chapin Library or Long Bay Symphony.McMillian-Small Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A celebration of life will be held December 8 from 2pm until 4 pm at the Art Museum in Myrtle Beach.An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net Published in The Sun News on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Michigan State University Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close