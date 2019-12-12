Suzann Horvath
August 3, 1947 - December 8, 2019
Surfside Beach
Suzann (Tocco) Horvath, 72, passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her Surfside Beach residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Jeannette, PA, Suzann was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Tocco. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Suzann was a member of Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys Island, SC and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jeannette, PA. For 13 years, she and her husband Gene, lived on their boat "The Lucky Dreamers" and were members of the York Sail and Power Squadron in York, PA. In addition to her parents, Suzann is predeceased by her sister, Janice Tocco.
Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Gene Horvath; step-children, Rob (Lisa Maselli) Horvath, Pawleys Island; Craig Horvath, Lake City, FL; step-grandchildren, Harrison Horvath, Stephen Horvath, Peter Horvath and Christopher Horvath; cousins, Johnny Williams, Jeanette, PA; Gary Williams, Monroeville, PA.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island, SC with inurnment following in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Suzann's name to Amedisys Hospice, 391 Seaboard Street, Unit 6, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or to the at
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 12, 2019