416 N. Main St. Post Office Box 158
Visitation
View Map
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Syble Fowler Huggins
August 3, 1934 - May 17, 2019
Hemingway
Hemingway, SC Syble Fowler Huggins, 84, married to the late Rufus J. Huggins for 60 years, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Mrs. Huggins was born in Nichols, SC, a daughter of the late Clinch and Sally Phillips Fowler, but she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Carl and Retha Phillips. She was a homemaker, a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and formerly played the piano for the church. She enjoyed gardening and shopping. She is survived by her children, Tony (Sara) Huggins, Marty (Debbie) Huggins, and Lisa Huggins; brother, Clinch (Susan) Fowler, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Cindy Huggins grandchildren, Celeste Huggins, Alyssa Huggins, Quint (Kim) Huggins, Cain (Leigh Ann) Huggins, Kelsey Huggins, Colby Huggins, Kari (Jason) Campbell, Lauren (Kyle) Warren, and Shelley (John) Prioleau; great-grandchildren, Rezon, Skylar, Spencer, Josiah, Sarek, Rowan, Ainsley, Garrett, Ryleigh, Khloe, Landon, Jada, and Skylar.She was predeceased by a son, Richard James Huggins. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6 :00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5542 Carvers Bay Road, Hemingway, SC 29554 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church 5542 Carvers Bay Road, Hemingway, SC 29554. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on May 20, 2019
