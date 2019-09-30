Sylvia Ray Moseley
December 15, 1951 - September 26, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Sylvia Ray Moseley, 67, of Myrtle Beach, passed away on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. She was born in Georgetown to Adley Oscar Ray and Ethel Shelley Ray on December 15th, 1951.
Sylvia attended Winyah High School before graduating from Palmer College with an AS in Business Administration. She continued her education at USC Coastal Carolina College gaining a BA in Psychology. Sylvia then went on to achieve a MA of Management from Webster University.
Sylvia held various civilian positions at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base working with the US Air Force. She then worked with PGBA/BCBS for 13 years. Sylvia was a breast cancer survivor, animal lover, and follower of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her son, Kyle Moseley, her daughter-in-law, Dallas Moseley, and a number of close friends. She was a loving mother and faithful friend; she cherished the time she spent with those close to her. Her many friendships were a testament to her kind nature and her sense of humor.
A Visitation will be held at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet on Wednesday, October 2nd from 6 – 8 PM and a Burial Service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Georgetown on Thursday October 3rd at 11:30 AM. Flowers can be sent to Goldfinch Funeral Home and Donations in her honor may be sent to The Grand Strand Humane Society.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 30, 2019