Teddy Griffith
July 6, 1958 -February 18, 2019
Conway
Teddy Griffith, age 60, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 with his wife by his side.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Christ United Church in Myrtle Beach with Chaplain Tony Martin and Dr. John Wayne Ther officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
See full obituary at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 20, 2019