Teresa Diane Cumbie
January 4, 1956 - June 2, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Teresa Diane Cumbie, 63, loving wife of Henry L. Cumbie Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her Myrtle Beach residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The EHE Foundation at https://fightehe.org
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on June 4, 2019