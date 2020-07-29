1/1
Teresa L. Richardson
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa L. Richardson
December 18, 1962 - July 25, 2020
Conway
Conway…. Teresa Richardson, age 57, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Miss Richardson was born in Mullins, SC a daughter of the late Herbert Lamar and Linda Pittman Richardson. She loved life and her beloved dog Sonny. Miss Richardson trusted and relied on her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Miss Richardson enjoyed entertaining at holiday parties and hosting parties for the Stroke Club. She had a great sense of humor. She was employed at Conway Medical Center, Physical Therapy department as an office manager and was formerly employed at Coastal Federal Bank.
She was predeceased by Joseph Clifford Pittman, Herbert L. Richardson Sr., and Lois Floyd Richardson.
She is survived by her grandmother, Ruby Pittman; sisters from another mother, Star L. Stubbs (Tommy), Sherry Maloni (John) and Chantele Vizzini (Bob) and many cousins and friends.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2775 Barnhill Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544 with Cameron Proctor and Glen Elliott officiating.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved