Teresa L. Richardson
December 18, 1962 - July 25, 2020
Conway
Conway…. Teresa Richardson, age 57, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Miss Richardson was born in Mullins, SC a daughter of the late Herbert Lamar and Linda Pittman Richardson. She loved life and her beloved dog Sonny. Miss Richardson trusted and relied on her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Miss Richardson enjoyed entertaining at holiday parties and hosting parties for the Stroke Club. She had a great sense of humor. She was employed at Conway Medical Center, Physical Therapy department as an office manager and was formerly employed at Coastal Federal Bank.
She was predeceased by Joseph Clifford Pittman, Herbert L. Richardson Sr., and Lois Floyd Richardson.
She is survived by her grandmother, Ruby Pittman; sisters from another mother, Star L. Stubbs (Tommy), Sherry Maloni (John) and Chantele Vizzini (Bob) and many cousins and friends.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2775 Barnhill Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544 with Cameron Proctor and Glen Elliott officiating.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.