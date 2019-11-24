Teressa Faye Chestnut
10/23/1931-11/21/2019
Conway
Miss Teressa Faye Chestnut, age 88, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her residence.
Born October 23, 1931 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Olin Turner Chestnut and Florrie Idell Watson Chestnut. Miss Chestnut was a graduate of Draughon's Business College in Columbia, SC and a lifelong member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church. She retired from General Telephone Co. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Wendell and Trenton Chestnut and one sister, Allison Stevens.
Surviving are two sisters, Olga Caissy of Conway and Nedra Laing (George) of Durham, NC; seven nieces and nephews, Teressa Causey, Russell Laing, Terry Leonard, Scott Laing, Wendy Chestnut, Tony Chestnut, and Steve Stevens; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the original Sanctuary at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Altman and Rev. Ken Herrington officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, 4619 Highway 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 24, 2019