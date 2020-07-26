TERRELL COLHOUN BIRCH

March 23, 1935 - July 2, 2020

Mt. Pleasant, SC.

Terrell Colhoun Birch of Pawley's Island, SC died peacefully with family at his side at Vibra Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, SC on July 2, 2020 at the age of 85.

He was born to Frances Laws Birch & Herbert McFarlan Birch on March 23, 1935 at Columbia Hospital for Women, Washington, DC. He grew up in Bethesda, Maryland and the family beach home in Ocean City, NJ.

At the age of 16, Terry entered the University of Maryland, College Park, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. After graduating, he worked as a Patent Law Apprentice at Beale & Jones in Washington, DC while he attended George Washington University Law School at night. Upon earning his Juris Doctor degree he joined his father's law firm, Birch & Birch, later expanding into the global intellectual property firm, Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch in Falls Church, VA along with his younger brother Tony.

Terry was an accomplished Attorney, including serving the Patent Lawyers Club as its President and the prestigious role of Arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association. He retired in 2008 moving full-time to the family's home in Pawley's Island, SC.

As a "Life Member" of Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, MD for over 5 decades he was a top-rated tennis player and the Club Champion. Terry was also an avid golfer and fisherman. Also a foodie, he enjoyed cooking and eating and telling you why every bite was so good. He loved to play the piano, sing, write songs, and perform – which he did with great gusto, especially when he had the chance to play along with his brothers Tony & Herbie.

In Terry's "Game Hunting Memoirs" which he started writing in 1964, he describes why he loved to hunt, a passion he experienced around the world and still greatly enjoyed in 2020. His law office was filled with hunting trophies which friends, colleagues and clients knew affectionately as the "Falls Church Zoo".

Terry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jean Mapes Birch. He is also survived by his daughters Suzanne Birch Boudreau and Patricia Birch Walker and their mother and ex-wife, Barbara Jane Wyatt, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and his brother Anthony Laws Birch of both Bethesda, MD and Isle of Palms, SC. Other survivors include stepsons Steven Mapes of Alpharetta, GA, Todd Mapes of Suwanee, GA, and stepdaughter and devoted caregiver, Kerry Leigh Mapes Wolfe of Pawley's Island and beloved nephew & loyal hunting partner Tucker Warfield Birch, three granddaughters, a step-granddaughter, Payton Wolfe, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews .

He was predeceased by his younger brother, Herbert "Bubba Mac" Birch and sister Loraine McFarlan Birch.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store