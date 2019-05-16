Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Collins. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM Grand Strand Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Grand Strand Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Terry W. Collins

February 6, 1952 - May 14, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Terry Wilton Collins, 67, died peacefully at his home on May 14, 2019 after courageously battling Multiple Myeloma in recent years. Terry was born on February 6, 1952 in Myrtle Beach, SC, son of the late Ernest B. Collins, Sr. and Lila L. Bordeaux Collins. He was a dedicated husband, supportive father, loving grandfather, caring brother and loyal friend. Terry loved life and enjoyed helping others. His hobbies included riding Harleys, collecting Corvettes, and playing the guitar. Terry was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School, Class of 1971. He and his wife, Joy, were owners/operators of the Tropic House Motel for 33 years as well as 2nd Avenue Pier.

Terry was predeceased in death by his brother, Ernest Collins Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joyce G. Collins, his sons Teak Collins (Leigh Ann) and Trent Collins both of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren Caden Collins of Myrtle Beach and Eden Stanley of Conway; sister Sandra McNutt and a supportive extended family.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 17th at Grand Strand Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Young officiating. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or online at

Please sign a guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is handling the funeral arrangements.





