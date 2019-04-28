Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington , NC 28403 (910)-791-9099 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington , NC 28403 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington , NC 28403 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Terry Hale Dean

06/09/1945 - 04/22/2019

Myrtle Beach

Terry Hale Dean, 73, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 in Conway, South Carolina.

He was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia on June 9, 1945 to the late Reverend Virgil Hale Dean and Garnett Louise Dean. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Lois Jean Dean, son, Douglas; and grandson, Terry Eugene Jr.

Terry is survived by his loving wife Min Ja Dean, son, Terry Eugene Dean and wife Debra of Leland, North Carolina, and daughter, Trisha Dean Murrill and husband Brett of Wilmington, North Carolina, grandchildren: Alexander, Skyler and Taylor Dean, Stone and Spencer Murrill; and two great grandchildren, Caden Dean and Ashlynn Dean. Sister, Marilyn Denniston and her husband Tom of Fairmont, WV, and brother, Ricky Dean and his wife Doris of Manassas, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.

Terry was a master piano technician who worked for Andy Owings Music Center in Myrtle Beach, SC as well as having his own business, Dean Piano Services. Terry enjoyed gardening, cooking on the grill, spending time with his family and playing with his two dogs, Candy and Max. He was a loyal, loving and compassionate husband, father, brother and papa.

Visitation will be 1pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation with a memorial service to follow in the chapel at Wilmington Funeral Chapel at 2pm.

Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

Wilmington Funeral and Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403.



Terry Hale Dean06/09/1945 - 04/22/2019Myrtle BeachTerry Hale Dean, 73, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 in Conway, South Carolina.He was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia on June 9, 1945 to the late Reverend Virgil Hale Dean and Garnett Louise Dean. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Lois Jean Dean, son, Douglas; and grandson, Terry Eugene Jr.Terry is survived by his loving wife Min Ja Dean, son, Terry Eugene Dean and wife Debra of Leland, North Carolina, and daughter, Trisha Dean Murrill and husband Brett of Wilmington, North Carolina, grandchildren: Alexander, Skyler and Taylor Dean, Stone and Spencer Murrill; and two great grandchildren, Caden Dean and Ashlynn Dean. Sister, Marilyn Denniston and her husband Tom of Fairmont, WV, and brother, Ricky Dean and his wife Doris of Manassas, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.Terry was a master piano technician who worked for Andy Owings Music Center in Myrtle Beach, SC as well as having his own business, Dean Piano Services. Terry enjoyed gardening, cooking on the grill, spending time with his family and playing with his two dogs, Candy and Max. He was a loyal, loving and compassionate husband, father, brother and papa.Visitation will be 1pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation with a memorial service to follow in the chapel at Wilmington Funeral Chapel at 2pm.Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral and Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. Published in The Sun News on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close