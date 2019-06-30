Thelma Fleming Huggins
MURRELLS INLET
Thelma Naomi Fleming Huggins, age 79, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home, after an extended illness.
She was born in Manning, SC, a daughter of the late Robert Ben and Alma Ruth Morris Fleming. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard E. (Dick) Huggins, and a brother Mack Fleming.
Survivors include three sons, Ricky Huggins (Susan), Robert Huggins and Randy Huggins (Jamie); six grandchildren, Courtney Huggins, Hannah Huggins, Hunter Huggins, Jacob Huggins, Rivers Huggins and Ben Huggins; her brothers, Bob Fleming (Catherine) and Joe Fleming (Mary); sister, Dorothy Garnett; and sister-in-law, Anne Fleming.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Belin United Methodist Church. The family will visit with friends and relatives following the service. Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Thelma's name to at , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on June 30, 2019