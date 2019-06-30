Thelma Fleming Huggins

Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Belin United Methodist Church
Thelma Fleming Huggins
MURRELLS INLET
Thelma Naomi Fleming Huggins, age 79, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home, after an extended illness.
She was born in Manning, SC, a daughter of the late Robert Ben and Alma Ruth Morris Fleming. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard E. (Dick) Huggins, and a brother Mack Fleming.
Survivors include three sons, Ricky Huggins (Susan), Robert Huggins and Randy Huggins (Jamie); six grandchildren, Courtney Huggins, Hannah Huggins, Hunter Huggins, Jacob Huggins, Rivers Huggins and Ben Huggins; her brothers, Bob Fleming (Catherine) and Joe Fleming (Mary); sister, Dorothy Garnett; and sister-in-law, Anne Fleming.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Belin United Methodist Church. The family will visit with friends and relatives following the service. Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Thelma's name to at , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on June 30, 2019
