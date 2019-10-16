Thelma Lea Williams
May 29, 1934 - October 9, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Thelma Lea Williams, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Myrtle Beach with family by her side on Wednesday October 9, 2019.
At the request of the family, please consider planting a tree, shrub or flowers and remembering her as it grows. Memorial contributions can also be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation https://www.jdrf.org/.
