Theodore "Ted" Van Weeren
Longs
Theodore "Ted" Van Weeren, 72, died September 21, 2019 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born on September 10, 1947 in Holland, he was the son of the late Jacobus and Johanna Van Weeren. Ted was an accountant and attorney. He was the recipient of 2 Emmy Awards for his work at the Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988.
Mr. Van Weeren is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Serafin Van Weeren; and three feline companions, Angela, Sabrina and Saffron.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 6, 2019