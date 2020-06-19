Presiding Elder Theron E. Shields, Sr., Emeritus
January 08, 1931 - June 17, 2020
Little River, SC
Graveside services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 1:00 pm, Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, 3055 Mt. Zion Rd, Little River, SC. Viewing Friday, June 19, 2020, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Shields Funeral Home, 2410 Shields Road, Little River, SC. In lieu of flowers, please submit your monetary gifts to Mt. Zion AME Church Youth Department. A MASK IS REQUIRED FOR VIEWING.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 19, 2020.