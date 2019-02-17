Thomas Blandford (1937 - 2019)
Thomas William Blandford
January 09, 1927 - February 12, 2019
Garden City Beach
Thomas William Blandford, 92, of Garden City Beach, SC went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, with his loving family by his side.
He was born January 09, 1927 in Edwardsville, PA.
A celebration of Tommy's life will be held privately by his family.
A graveside service will be at the Forty-Fort Cemetery in Forty-Fort, PA at a later date.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 17, 2019
