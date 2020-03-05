Thomas F. Long

LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC
29566
(843)-390-2525
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens
Thomas F. Long
Little River
Thomas Francis Long, 74, died February 28, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born on June 26, 1945 in Little River, SC, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Sarah Henry Long
Mr. Long was a second generation commercial fisherman who spent his life on the docks of Little River. He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his family, Ann Harris, Wade Long (Lindsey), Angie Green (John), Joe Harris (Mary), Debbie Harris, Stephanie Harris, Billy Long, Ricky Long, Sharon Edwards, Betty Biddle, Nancy Horton, Shirley Dutton, Kathy Saunders; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by one brother, Larry Long.
Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 5, 2020
