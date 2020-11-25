Thomas F. Sweeney
February 4, 1943 - November 15, 2020
Little River, South Carolina - Thomas Francis Sweeney, 77, died November 15, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born on February 4, 1943 in Albany, NY, he was the son of the late William P. and Eleanor Holland Sweeney. He worked for the City of Albany and State of New York before moving to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for retirement.
Mr. Sweeney is survived by his children, Brian (Julie) Sweeney and Tammy (Scott) Sweeney Weldner; 5 grandchildren; sister Frances Hevenor; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends Robert Leu and James Britt. He was predeceased by his sister Claire Igoe and brother James Sweeney.
No services are scheduled at the present time due to Covid-19.
Interment St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, New York.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.