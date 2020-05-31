Thomas Louis Housand
1953 - 2020
Thomas Louis Housand
March 10, 1953 - May 21, 2020
Florence
Thomas Louis Housand, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born a son of the late Dayton Louis Housand and Mildred Juanita Patterson. He spent his childhood on a small farm in the Green Sea/ Mt. Olive areas of Horry County, SC. After graduating from Green Sea High, he pursued a career in Florence, SC working at Fiber Industries, Wellman and Dixie Cup until his retirement. He was a volunteer fireman and worked with the Fire Brigade at Fibers and Wellman where he worked many years. Tommy enjoyed playing sports, including golf, fishing and pool. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Tara Housand; granddaughter, Kaitlynn Gordan; brother, Stephen Housand (Judy); sister, Sheila Hooks (Ronald); and lots of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at his residence, 3504 West Springfield Drive, Florence, SC, from 2:00 – 4:00 on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.


Published in The Sun News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
his residence
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 29, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Sheila. May God bless and keep you and family in his loving arms. Lucy
Lucy Watkins
Friend
