Thomas F. Owens
September 18, 1950 – February 24, 2020
Conway
Thomas F. Owens, 69, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday February 24, 2020 at Conway Medical Center in Conway, South Carolina. He was born on September 18, 1950 in Florence, South Carolina. He was the husband of Karen Owens of Conway. The family will gather to greet friends in celebration of Tommy's life on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the Horry County Animal Care Center, 1923 Industrial Park Rd. Conway, SC 29526.
To view the full obituary, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 26, 2020