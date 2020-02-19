Thomas Ward Brydon
March 5, 1939 - February 13, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Thomas Ward Brydon, 80, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He was born March 05, 1939, in Orange, NJ the son of the late Elmer Ward Brydon and Gertrude Mary Flynn Brydon.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Scott Brydon and a sister, June Gustavson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Martha J. Brydon of Murrells Inlet; sons, Troy Brydon and his wife Janet of Union, NJ and Patrick Brydon and his wife Sadie of Raleigh, NC; one brother, Richard Brydon of Berkeley, CA; and a grandson, Tyler Brydon of Union, NJ.
Thomas was the former senior vice president of Hudson City Savings Bank and the former president and coach of Livingston and Hanover Township Little League.
He enjoyed golfing, boxing, running, and football. He ran over fifteen marathons and was on the football and track teams at West Orange High School and the Napa Junior College football team.
A celebration of Thomas's life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Thomas' name to Rock Steady Boxing, 7440 N. Shadeland Avenue, Suite 202, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or at https://rocksteadyboxing.org/donate/
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 19, 2020