Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Watts. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Funeral service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Sumter , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice



November 10, 1955 - February 27, 2020

Murrells Inlet, SC

On Thursday, February 27th, 2020, Thomas "Tommie" Warren Watts, husband of Cynthia Russell Watts, passed away at the age of 64.

Tommie was born on November 10th, 1955, in Sumter, SC, to the late Stone Warren Watts and Caleen Skipper Watts.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sumter & an associate member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church of Murrells Inlet, SC. He was a 1973 graduate of Wilson Hall School and attended Wofford College, where he played baseball. Tommie owned and operated Watts, Inc. for 30 years, before retiring in 2009 and relocating to Garden City Beach.

On February 28th, 1976 he married Cynthia Renee Russell. He is survived by his wife Cindy, 2 wonderful children Joshua Thomas Watts (Amy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC & a daughter, Jennifer Watts Jones (Todd) of Sumter, SC. Also surviving are, four precious grandchildren, Lydia McKay and Vivian Stone Watts, Warren Rhett and Gracyn Laneigh Jones.

Tommie had a passion for history, golf, and baseball. He enjoyed a good nap and a "Laid Back" lifestyle.

In addition to his parents, Tommie was preceded in death by his brother, James Benson "Bennie" Watts and a son, Matthew Benson Watts.

The family will receive friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Sumter, SC and other times at the home of their daughter, 510 Vivian Road, Sumter, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Sumter, SC.

Burial will follow at Sumter Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bill Wright, Danny Hughes, James Williams, Jimmy Sampson, Jeremy Beben, and Frasier Saunders.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) 1122 Lady St, Ste. 640, Columbia, SC 29201

Online condolences may be sent to

Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.



Thomas Warren WattsNovember 10, 1955 - February 27, 2020Murrells Inlet, SCOn Thursday, February 27th, 2020, Thomas "Tommie" Warren Watts, husband of Cynthia Russell Watts, passed away at the age of 64.Tommie was born on November 10th, 1955, in Sumter, SC, to the late Stone Warren Watts and Caleen Skipper Watts.He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sumter & an associate member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church of Murrells Inlet, SC. He was a 1973 graduate of Wilson Hall School and attended Wofford College, where he played baseball. Tommie owned and operated Watts, Inc. for 30 years, before retiring in 2009 and relocating to Garden City Beach.On February 28th, 1976 he married Cynthia Renee Russell. He is survived by his wife Cindy, 2 wonderful children Joshua Thomas Watts (Amy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC & a daughter, Jennifer Watts Jones (Todd) of Sumter, SC. Also surviving are, four precious grandchildren, Lydia McKay and Vivian Stone Watts, Warren Rhett and Gracyn Laneigh Jones.Tommie had a passion for history, golf, and baseball. He enjoyed a good nap and a "Laid Back" lifestyle.In addition to his parents, Tommie was preceded in death by his brother, James Benson "Bennie" Watts and a son, Matthew Benson Watts.The family will receive friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Sumter, SC and other times at the home of their daughter, 510 Vivian Road, Sumter, SC.Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Sumter, SC.Burial will follow at Sumter Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Bill Wright, Danny Hughes, James Williams, Jimmy Sampson, Jeremy Beben, and Frasier Saunders.Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) 1122 Lady St, Ste. 640, Columbia, SC 29201Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close