Thomas Woolverton
1936 - 2020
Thomas Woolverton
May 30, 1936 - December 1, 2020
Myrtle Beach , South Carolina - Thomas Allen Woolverton, 84, died Wednesday, December 1, 2020 at home. Born in Henrietta, OK, son of the late Walter Allen and Coloma Mae (McMillan) Woolverton.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara, sons, Michael (Angela) Woolverton and Eric Woolverton; daughter, Auburn J. (Jason) Trommetter; and 8 grandchildren Sam, Luke, Cassy, Joshua, Abby, and John Woolverton along with Rachel and Thomas Trommetter. Mr. Woolverton worked for the Wresting House as an electric engineer for 30 plus years. He also had a great passion for genealogy.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Kidney Fund. In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements will be announced at a later date.



Published in The Sun News on Dec. 4, 2020.
