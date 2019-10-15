Talmage (Tim) Liston Holt
Conway
Talmage (Tim) Liston Holt, born February 20, 1924, passed away on the morning of October 14th, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family.
Tim was born in Conway, SC and spent most of his life working in construction as a general contractor. He was a founding member of the Horry-Georgetown Homebuilders Association.
Tim proudly served in the US Navy as a Coxswain aboard DE-37 USS Greiner in the Pacific Theater of World War II where he earned two theater ribbons and three battle stars. He participated in the Marinas and Caroline islands campaigns as well as at Okinawa. Tim was honorably discharged in November, 1945. He continued to serve his country in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for the next twenty years, and he was instrumental in establishing a permanent Coast Guard station in Georgetown, SC.
Tim is survived by his three sons, Rev. Tim Holt (Karen) of Myrtle Beach, Dr. Robert J. Holt (Nancy) of Vernon Hills, IL, and Rick W. Holt (Sabina) of Myrtle Beach; nine grandchildren, Jason Holt (Zreena), Joshua Holt, Rachel H. Rhodes (David), Jeremy Holt (Julie), Aaron Holt, Jarrett Holt, Dr. Harlan Holt, Sean Holt, and Blake Holt (Jinju); ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He will join his loving wife of 61 years, Marjorie Todd Holt, who passed away in December 2011.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Tim Holt and Rev. Philip Miles officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Seacoast Vineyard Church, 504 27th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
