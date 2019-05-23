Tim R. Johnson
September 16, 1952-May 21, 2019
Conway
Mr. Tim Johnson, age 66, husband of Mrs. Tammy Johnson passed away May 21, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Johnson was born September 16, 1952 a son of the late R.A. Johnson Jr. and the late Alma Louise Johnson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson was predeceased by two brothers; Glenn and Terry Johnson, and two sisters; Beatrice "Coot" Johnson and Gayle Johnson Driggers. Mr. Johnson was a loving husband, father, and papa. He was the owner and operator of TJ Sod Farm. Mr. Johnson was hard working and he "hoped" all his friends and his community in any way possible. He was a Red Ford man. In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Johnson is survived by three daughters; Angela Lane (Ron), Nevely Graham (Jason), Lindsay Tanner (Larry), one son; Timothy Ralph Johnson Jr., one sister; Donna J. Hartman, five grandchildren; Kolbie Fox, TJ Fox, Megan Graham, Johnson Graham, Riggins Tanner, his best friend; Archie Hucks, and the mother of his daughters; Verna Johnson. Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Thursday May 23, 2019 at Rehobeth Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Johnson and Rev. Norman Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior the service from 3:00-3:45 in the church fellowship hall. Sign an online guest book at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mr. Johnson and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800
Published in The Sun News on May 23, 2019