Timothy Hayes
1966 - 2020
Timothy "Tim" Benton Hayes
September 20, 1966 - June 6, 2020
Jefferson
In the wee hours of Saturday, June 6th, the angels of the Lord came and accompanied Timothy Benton Hayes of Jefferson, SC on his last journey, to his heavenly home. Known affectionately by his friends as "Tim", he was born on September 20, 1966. Tim was a people person, and never met a stranger. His knack for talking made him many friends, most life long, and upon meeting him, you felt as if you'd been friends forever. Before his retirement, he was a branch manager for a financial institution. Tim was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was an avid Gamecock fan. Left behind to mourn his loss are his parents, James W. and Martha Smith Hayes; his precious daughter, Sarah Ashley, who held the biggest part of his heart and was his best friend; her mother, Cynthia Hayes; his fiancee, Crystal Bunton and her son, Robert Wall of Jefferson, SC, sister, Bettina Rayfield of Murrells Inlet, SC; Uncles, Mike Smith and Jimmy Smith both of Hartsville, SC and daughter of the heart, Breanna Jordan and brother of the heart, Tim Young. Tim is predeceased by his father, Mr. Billy L. (Doug) Gunter of Marion, SC and his maternal grandparents, Benton Claude and Theo Irby Smith both of Hartsville, SC. Anyone can come by Baumgartner Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM to sign the register book and pay their respects.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Eric Plyer and Rev. Rick Hunter officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to the government-mandated, COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 11078 Hwy 151, Jefferson, SC 29718 or Jefferson First Baptist Church, PO Box 247, Jefferson, SC 29718. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Hayes family.


Published in The Sun News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
