Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Visitation Lane Funeral Home 8622 Buffalo Ave Niagara Falls , SC

Timothy M. Roche

August 3, 1955 - October 17, 2019

Murrells Inlet

Timothy M. Roche, 64, of Murrells Inlet, SC (formerly Niagara Falls, NY), passed away on October 17, 2019 surrounded by family in his home.

Visitation will be October 25, 2019 at Lane Funeral Home 8622 Buffalo Ave. Niagara Falls, NY 14304.

Burial will be a private service for the immediate family.

Friends in the South Carolina area are invited to attend a gathering celebrating his life at Indigo Creek Golf Club (9480 Indigo Club Dr. Murrells Inlet 29576) on October 23, 2019 from 4-6 pm.

Friends and family in the New York area are invited to attend a gathering celebrating his life at Kelly's Korner (524 Cayuga Dr. Niagara Falls, NY 14304) on October 26, 2019 from 3-5 pm.

Timothy was born in Niagara Falls, NY to William and T. Anne Roche on August 3, 1955. He graduated from Bishop Duffy and went on to Buff State where he was captain of the hockey team. Following college, he played on numerous hockey leagues to include the Damn Yankees. He worked at DuPont, retiring from Olin. He was a former member of the Niagara Falls HOG and avid motorcycle enthusiast. He was a member of the Indigo Creek Golf Club where he enjoyed playing in tournaments each Saturday. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his lifetime to include hockey, gardening, woodworking and impressing the masses with his magic skills.

Tim was preceded in death by his father William.

Tim is survived by Mother T. Anne Dooher (John), fiancée Susan Schultz, Daughter Allison Woods (Mark), Daughter Erin DeBerardinis (Jon Green), Son Michael Roche, Grandchildren Christopher, Matthew, David, Ashley, Emma, Gavin, and Zevah, Sisters Susan Hunter (Jim), Mary Esther (Pam), Lenore McDonald (John), Liz Canada (Jerry), numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved dog Blue.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to the Roche Thyroid Cancer Research Fund.

Attn: Dr. Naifa Busaidy (Roche Thyroid Cancer Research Fund)



Department of Endocrine Neoplasia and Hormonal Disorders

1400 Pressler Dr Unit 1461

Houston, TX 77030

The family of Tim wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Busaidy and team at MD Anderson, Charles Clark of United Healthcare, and Amedisys Hospice caregivers Angela, Alicia and Cassandra.

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at,

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.





