Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach Send Flowers Notice

Ting Todd

December 29, 1936 - November 7, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Ting Todd, 82, a native son of Myrtle Beach died Thursday evening, November 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Ting was born on December 29, 1936 in Myrtle Beach, the son of the late F. G. and Lena Hucks Todd. He was the youngest of 11 children.

He was predeceased by his parents, a granddaughter Stratton Noel Sichitano; sisters, Inez Todd, Elise Todd Dupie, Mollie Todd Rodgers, and Martha Todd; and brothers, Gary Todd, Burnis Todd, Ernest Todd, and Wilbur Todd.

He was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach and his desire in life was to be of service to his friends and community. He deeply loved his family and friends.

If you knew Ting, you knew he was a man of his word and you respected his advice. One of his greatest joys was cooking at Thanksgiving and Christmas for his friends and enjoying the fellowship. He always quoted "you can never have too many friends." As a young boy after World War II, he remembers his father obtaining the contract from the US Government to realign Highway 17 through Myrtle Beach as it is today. His father brought in C. L. Benton and together they completed the highway per the contract and formed a life long relationship with the Benton family that we still enjoy today. Until his death he operated his business on the same property that has been in the Todd family for over 100 years.

He was always proud to say he was born before Myrtle Beach was a town, since it wasn't incorporated until 1937.

He is survived by his wife Sherrie Herring Todd; daughter Christian Todd Sichitano and her husband Mark, granddaughter Stellan Noel Sichitano; daughter Gina Thompson Shelley and her husband Ford, granddaughters, Cagney Shelley Hart and Vaida O'Ryley Shelley, and great-granddaughter Kinston O'Marah Hart; son, Gaither Bengene Thompson, II and his wife Melanie, granddaughters Lawson Thompson Brandon and her husband 1st LT Hunter Brandon (US Army) and Ella Kinley Thompson; sister Eula Mae Todd; brother James Todd; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bruce Crawford and Dr. Wayne Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Steeple Fund at First Baptist Church, 500 4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or the Martha E. Todd Scholarship Fund, c/o First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, 500 4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

An online guestbook is available at





Ting ToddDecember 29, 1936 - November 7, 2019Myrtle Beach, SCTing Todd, 82, a native son of Myrtle Beach died Thursday evening, November 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Ting was born on December 29, 1936 in Myrtle Beach, the son of the late F. G. and Lena Hucks Todd. He was the youngest of 11 children.He was predeceased by his parents, a granddaughter Stratton Noel Sichitano; sisters, Inez Todd, Elise Todd Dupie, Mollie Todd Rodgers, and Martha Todd; and brothers, Gary Todd, Burnis Todd, Ernest Todd, and Wilbur Todd.He was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach and his desire in life was to be of service to his friends and community. He deeply loved his family and friends.If you knew Ting, you knew he was a man of his word and you respected his advice. One of his greatest joys was cooking at Thanksgiving and Christmas for his friends and enjoying the fellowship. He always quoted "you can never have too many friends." As a young boy after World War II, he remembers his father obtaining the contract from the US Government to realign Highway 17 through Myrtle Beach as it is today. His father brought in C. L. Benton and together they completed the highway per the contract and formed a life long relationship with the Benton family that we still enjoy today. Until his death he operated his business on the same property that has been in the Todd family for over 100 years.He was always proud to say he was born before Myrtle Beach was a town, since it wasn't incorporated until 1937.He is survived by his wife Sherrie Herring Todd; daughter Christian Todd Sichitano and her husband Mark, granddaughter Stellan Noel Sichitano; daughter Gina Thompson Shelley and her husband Ford, granddaughters, Cagney Shelley Hart and Vaida O'Ryley Shelley, and great-granddaughter Kinston O'Marah Hart; son, Gaither Bengene Thompson, II and his wife Melanie, granddaughters Lawson Thompson Brandon and her husband 1st LT Hunter Brandon (US Army) and Ella Kinley Thompson; sister Eula Mae Todd; brother James Todd; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bruce Crawford and Dr. Wayne Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Steeple Fund at First Baptist Church, 500 4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or the Martha E. Todd Scholarship Fund, c/o First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, 500 4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net Published in The Sun News on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close