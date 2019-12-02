Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommie Johnson. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 290 9th Ave. Aynor , SC 29511 (843)-358-5800 Funeral service 2:00 PM Rehobeth United Methodist Church Burial Following Services in the church cemetery Send Flowers Notice



February 28, 1937-November 30, 2019

Galivants Ferry

Mrs. Tommie D. Johnson, age 82, wife of the late Palmer Johnson passed away November 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Johnson was born February 28, 1937 a daughter of the late Ambrose and Elvie Davis Duncan. She was also predeceased by one sister, Faye Huggins. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church. She graduated from Floyds High School where she excelled on the girls basketball team. She retired from Daniels Supply Company after 38 years of service. Mrs. Johnson is survived by two daughters, Dawn Carter (Lowell), Dr. Donna D. Johnson (Greg Anderson), one sister, Rosie Collins, two grandchildren, Jonathan Shannon (Brittany), Jessica Carter (Michael), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Rehobeth United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marty Cox and Rev. Ken Herrington officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the church fellowship hall from 1:00-1:45. Memorials can be made in Mrs. Tommie's memory to Green Sea Floyds Girls Basketball team, 4490 Tulip Grove Road, Green Sea, SC 29545. Sign an online guestbook at





