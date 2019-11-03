Tommy Martin
June 4, 1947 - October 30, 2019
San Angelo
Mr. Tommy Martin, 72, of San Angelo and formerly of Horry County, South Carolina passed away on October 30, 2019. There will be a memorial service at a later date in South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty J. Martin. Survivors include his children Steven Bunker, Buddy Martin, Marshall Martin, Melinda Martin, Jonathan Martin, Christoper Martin and Dee Dee Lawrence. He is also survived by his step children, Vicki Rabon and Ricky Bunker and five grandchildren.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 3, 2019