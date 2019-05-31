Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Tony Marvin ElyJune 13, 1959 - May 28, 2019Myrtle BeachTony Marvin Ely, 59, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina.Born in Pennington Gap, VA, Tony was the son of the late, Charles Ely and Barbara Dowell Ely. A member of Beach Church, Tony was an avid supporter of Coastal Carolina Sports. He loved the beach and the inter-coastal waterway but he never forgot his roots and was proud of his mountain heritage. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Ely.Survivors include the little apple of his eye, daughter, Caroline Ella Ely of the home; sisters, Donna (Al) Ely Rees and Beverly (Bobby) Ely Smith both of Goldsboro, NC; loving companion, Tonja Taylor Morton, Murrells Inlet; nieces, Evangeline Combs and Amber Lund; nephew, Brodie Smith; great nephew, Joseph Lund; daughter, Haley Ely and granddaughter, Camille Gunter both of Charleston.A Celebration of Tony's Life will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet.An additional Celebration of Tony's Life & Legacy will be held for his mountain family in Pennington Gap, VA next month.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Help 4 Kids, 2523 Forestbrook Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or to New Life Ministries, Dryden Loop, Dryden, VA 24243.Life is short, don't take it for granted. Tony lived life to the fullest and he would want all to strive to do the same. His time on earth was cut short but memories of his kindness and generosity will live on in each of us.

