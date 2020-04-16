Tosca Nease
Myrtle Beach, SC
Tosca Nease, 96, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Survivors include her daughter, Nan Nease Norman and her husband Dr. Fred Paul Norman; her son, Hal Clayton Nease, III; granddaughters Tosca Taylor, Olga Thorn and Courtney Ivey; great-grandchildren Reef Thorn, Koa Thorn, Sloane Taylor, Lyndie Thorn and Gia Taylor. She is also survived by a large extended family in Italy.
Due to the coronavirus quarantine a private family visitation and service will be held this week. We will celebrate her life with a memorial service at a later time.
A full obituary and online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 16, 2020