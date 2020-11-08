Troy Hadler
Myrtle Beach
Troy Hadler (Pflanz), 57, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 3, 1963, beloved son of the late Carol Alice Pflanz (Schmutzler) and James K. Hadler, and stepson of Bernhardt "Ben" F. Pflanz.
Troy most recently resided in Myrtle Beach, SC with his loving wife Yu Jin (Oh), who he enjoyed spending time with and working with every day. He loved spending time with their cats Lucky and Simba, dog, Jesse, and many friends. He enjoyed politics, art, music and playing his drums, bass guitars, and taking his dog Jesse to the beach on the scooter. He will be incredibly missed by all who loved him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving brother Kurt Pflanz (Hadler) of Slinger WI, and family in Milwaukee and Martinsburg, WV.
Services will be private, & send messages to the family on www.msfh.net
.