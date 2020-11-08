Best bud I ever had and a great drummer! I'm still in shock that this happened but I guess thats life. I will see you again on the other side my Brother. (Make sure i get back stage passes when I watch you in that heavenly band bro) I also had to choose friend when I filled this out which is a shame, Troy Boy always called me a brother from a different mother but such a catagory wasn't an option.





Eric

Friend