TSGT Bobbie Lamar Gillilan
Conway, SC
TSGT Bobbie Lamar Gillilan, U.S. Air Force, (Ret.) age 83, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Pruitthealth Nursing Home in Conway.
Mr. Gillilan was born in Dalton, GA, a son of the late James Frank and Ruby Dillinghan Gillilan. Bobbie was a Vietnam veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force retiring after 21 years. Bobbie is preceded in death by his brother James Frank Gillilan, Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years Fran Gillilan; daughters Lisa Urban (Don) of Conway and Kim Deans (Jeff) of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren Christopher Urban, Kimberly Glover (Englis) Matt Deans and Nick Deans; great-grandchildren Emily Grace Urban, Luke Urban, Kinsley Glover and Russ Glover; brother Jerry Gillilan of Dalton GA.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Friday August 30, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Celebrant Heather Black officiating. Inurnment to follow at Florence National Cemetery with Military Honors at 2:00 PM.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 28, 2019