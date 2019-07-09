Capt. John E. Murray, USMC Ret.
September 8, 1936 - July 6, 2019
Georgetown
Captain John Emmett Murray, USMC Ret., 82, husband of Faith Compton Murray, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Born on September 8, 1936, in Virginia, MN, he was a son of the late Francis Emmett Murray and the late Lucille Murray. Captain Murray was a retired United States Marine having served in the Vietnam War where he received a battlefield commission promotion from Sergeant to 2nd Lieutenant, becoming what is commonly referred to as a Mustang Officer. He was awarded many medals and commendations to include the Bronze Star with Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal with Purple Heart and Navy Unit Commendation Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Combat Action Ribbon for his brave and faithful service to his country. Captain Murray was the owner of Rental Homes Ltd. in Myrtle Beach. He was a devoted member of the National Rifle Association, was an avid reader and enjoyed boating and traveling.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Faith Compton Murray of Georgetown; two children, David Compton Murray (Kelly) of Murrells Inlet and Johnna Carole Murray of Buenos Aires, Argentina; three grandchildren, Jonathan Chase Murray, Noelle Coker Settlemire (Andrew) and Kala Michelle Coker all of Murrells Inlet; one great grandchild, Rowan Michael Settlemire of Murrells Inlet; a nephew, Robert Hoover (Sandy) of Charleston; and numerous brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Dawn Olivanti.
A memorial service with will military honors will be held at 3PM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Rev. David Murray and Rev. Tommy Harvey officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Saturday at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St. Suite 225 Arlington, VA, 22203 or to the Salvation Army, PO Box 93002 Long Beach, CA, 90809
Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242
Published in The Sun News on July 9, 2019