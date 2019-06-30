Vanessa S. Tompkins
North Myrtle Beach
Vanessa S. Tompkins, 71, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 after an extended illness.
A celebration of life was held at 11 am on Saturday, June 1 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
She was a lifelong resident of Myrtle Beach. Vanessa is survived by her husband, Steve Tompkins; stepson, Tim Tompkins; and sister, Cindy Simmons.
She was a member of the Shaggers' Hall of Fame. She loved to dance and was a good dancer. She loved all the people she met there. Vanessa was a generous person who enriched the lives of those around her. She was loved by all who know her and will be missed greatly. A special thanks is given to Dr. John Rathbun for over 35 years of care to Vanessa.
Memorials may be made to Shaggers' Hall of Fame Foundation, P.O. Box 4070, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
Published in The Sun News on June 30, 2019