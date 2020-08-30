Vera (Vickie) Lee Welch Covington

December 1, 1935 - August 21, 2020

Murrells Inlet, SC.

Murrells Inlet, SC . Born in Phoenix, AZ, raised in Marysville, CA. Methodist, Member of the Eastern Star. She loved dogs and to play cards & Yahtzee with friends, and travel / Cruise with family.

She passed peacefully in her sleep and is survived by a son- Ron Covington (Kathryn) of Amelia Island, FL, daughter- Lynne C. Ebert of Myrtle Beach, SC , Grandchildren- Trey Hubbard (Nichole) and Raven Hubbard Conces (Joseph) of Myrtle Beach, SC Great Grandchildren - Mason Hubbard and Riley Hubbard of Myrtle Beach, SC . Brother- Ronald Welch of CA, Half brother -James Jacenich(Lisa) of VA, Sister-in-law Ann

Palmer, of VA , Several Lifelong friends considered Family, Daryl (Micki), Wanda, Anita, Greg, Sue, Jill and Phillip, numerous Cousins , in particular Francis Ray along with many nieces & nephews, She was an Amazing woman and will be deeply missed by those fortunate enough to know her.

Special Thank you to the staff of Agape Hospice for the Comfort and Care they provided after her stroke and up to her final breath.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Fire Department EMT's or Hospice.





