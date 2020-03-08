Verma Rae Blanton
Myrtle Beach, SC
Verma Rae Blanton, 90, wife of the late Olin I. Blanton, Jr., passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 9, 1929 in Conway, SC, the daughter of the late Bishop and Flossie Floyd Harrelson.
Verma Rae was a talented artist who loved to paint. She was a member of the Waccamaw Art and Craft Guild. She was also a charter member of the Forestbrook Baptist Church, where she enjoyed being involved in the caring and sharing group. Verma Rae was loved by all and she saw the beauty in everything, especially her artwork.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly R. Blanton and her husband Thomas Moore; son, Gregory Derek Blanton and his wife Donna; two grandchildren, Lauren Kyzer and husband Brian and Kyle Priestley; two great-grandchildren Jacob Kyzer and Mason Kyzer.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Forestbrook Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach with Dr. Randal Helms officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow the service at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery in Myrtle Beach.
Memorials may be made to the Forestbrook Baptist Church, 2051 Forestbrook Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 8, 2020