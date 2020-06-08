Vernon Pleasants Brake
July 5, 1930-June 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Vernon Pleasants Brake 89 husband of Georgia Ann Brake, and father of Bonnie Leigh Brake Gilbreth and Catherine Brake Lee, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Rowland Cemetery in Rowland, N.C. Friends are welcome but are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To read a complete obituary and sign an online guest book please go to www.msfh.net.
July 5, 1930-June 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Vernon Pleasants Brake 89 husband of Georgia Ann Brake, and father of Bonnie Leigh Brake Gilbreth and Catherine Brake Lee, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Rowland Cemetery in Rowland, N.C. Friends are welcome but are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To read a complete obituary and sign an online guest book please go to www.msfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 8, 2020.