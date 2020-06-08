Vernon Brake
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Pleasants Brake
July 5, 1930-June 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Vernon Pleasants Brake 89 husband of Georgia Ann Brake, and father of Bonnie Leigh Brake Gilbreth and Catherine Brake Lee, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Rowland Cemetery in Rowland, N.C. Friends are welcome but are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To read a complete obituary and sign an online guest book please go to www.msfh.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rowland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 7, 2020
If there lived a finer man, I've never met him...
Betsy Brake McCallum
Family
June 7, 2020
With a heavy heart I bid farewell to uncle "Bunny". To know him was to love him.
Robin Brake
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved