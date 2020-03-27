Vernon Gill (1970 - 2020)
Vernon Joseph Gill ("Joe")
January 22, 1970 - February 24, 2020
Surfside Beach
Joe, 50, was born in Fort Dix, NJ and grew up in Rockville, MD. Joe is remembered for his big laugh, gregarious nature, and love for all animals. He is survived by his mother & father, Jyl A. Dupont & Vernon S. Gill; his siblings, Christian (Silvia) Dupont, Patricia D. Gill, & Katherine (Josh) Andrews; his nieces & nephews, Marta & Lawrence Dupont, Zeke & Vann Andrews, and Aaliyah Gill; many close friends in Surfside Beach & Rockville; and his beloved Dachshund, Moonpie. A poolside celebration of life was held in SC. Donations may be made in Joe's name to Noah's Arks Animal Rescue (noahs-arks.net).
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 27, 2020
