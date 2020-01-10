Veronica E. Bucello
Saratoga, N.Y.
Veronica E. Bucello, 81 died on Monday, January 6 2020 in Saratoga, N.Y. Born in Bronx, N.Y.
She was the daughter of the late Richard and Veronica Amione. Mrs. Bucello was an active member and eucharist minister at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church. She was a devoted volunteer at Georgetown Hospital and Brookgreen Gardens where she was an honorary volunteer with over 15 years of service. She was also a highly regarded member of the Pawley's Island community where she contributed her time to many charities and organizations.
Survivors include her five children, Girard L. Bucello, III, and wife, Elizabeth, of Bethesda, MD., Cynthia Krol and husband, Bruce, of Niskayuna, N.Y., Glenn Bucello and wife, Meg, of East Amherst, N.Y., Dina Galvin and husband, Patrick, of Ballston Spa, N.Y., and Todd Bucello and
wife, Kimberly, of Ramsey, N.J.; 12 grandchildren; and brother, Richard Amione and sister, Jean Centore, both of Florida.
Reposing with be held at Commack Abby on Sunday, January 12, 2020. A funeral mass with be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Long Island N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to though stjude.org and America through .
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 10, 2020