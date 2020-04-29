Victoria Stroupe
Murrells Inlet
Vicky Stroupe died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, April 1, 1952; Vicky was the daughter of the late Dr. William Henry Thames and Irene Dunaway Thames. Vicky was a Laboratory Medical Technologist, accredited with ASCP and AMT and had worked at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, SC, Grand Strand Regional Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC, and retired after 38 years from Primary Medical Associates in Surfside Beach, SC and later started a small photography business. Remembered for her contagious smile and laugh, photography had become a passion and way for her to share the creations of God to others. Vicky attended the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside beach.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Thomas Bruce Stroupe, a son, Mark Thames Stroupe of Greenville, SC, and brother, William Henry Thames Jr. (Vicky) of Mauldin, SC. Also, many various cousins across the country.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Resurrection Surfside at a later date due to COVID-19.
Memorials may be made the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach, SC or Surfrider Foundation to further the care of the oceans, waves and beaches.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 29, 2020