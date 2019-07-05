Vincent Joseph San Roman
May 4, 1926 - July 2, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Vincent Joseph San Roman, 93, loving husband of Loraine San Roman, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his Myrtle Beach residence surrounded by his loving family.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 AM, Monday July 8, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Garden City. Interment will follow in the church columbarium with military honors. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday July 7, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, Murrells Inlet.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 5, 2019