Vincent Paul Welsh
|
December 13, 1932 - March 18, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Vincent Paul Welsh, 86, loving husband of Shirley Anna Welsh, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his residence in Murrells Inlet.
A funeral mass will be held 10:00am Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet with the family receiving friends 2:00-4:00pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet. Inurnment with military honors will be held 9:00am Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the St. Michael's Church Columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vincent's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice-Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Ct. Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 20, 2019